Brad Pitt “doesn’t care” what his ex Angelina Jolie thinks!

It’s no longer a secret, Brad Pitt is no longer single! Indeed, the 56-year-old actor has found love again.

And it was the young model of 27 Nicole Poturalski who knew how to seduce the handsome man. Their relationship has been going on for a while, but it was only recently that the two lovers were seen together.

Indeed, two weeks ago, Brad Pitt and his sweetheart boarded a private plane to Miraval Castle. The two lovebirds therefore flew to enjoy the sun in the South of France.

In fact, it was with his ex Angelina Jolie that the actor bought this house in 2011. Now it is with his new girlfriend that he takes advantage.

BRAD PITT DOESN’T THINK ABOUT HIS EX AT ALL

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski are therefore enjoying the sun in France. Note that their getaway coincides with what should have been the Brangelina’s 6th wedding anniversary.

Indeed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had said Yes on August 23, 2014 at Miraval. A choice that could be seen as provocative for the actress.

A source said Brad Pitt knew very well what he was doing when he took Nicole out almost on their wedding anniversary. So the actor also knows that Angelina Jolie might get upset.

“He doesn’t care if she gets mad. Simply says a source close to the magazine US Weekly. Thus, the actor does not care at all about the reaction of his ex-wife.

In fact, the relationship between the two exes is still very tense. Their divorce seems interminable! Also because the two stars are struggling to find an agreement on child custody.



