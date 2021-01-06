Brad Pitt displaying his Turks and Caicos tattoo!

Brad Pitt flaunts his many tattoos while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands! We tell you more. Brad Pitt reveals his many tattoos during his trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands!

The 57-year-old actor has decided to take a little vacation in the sun! Indeed, Brad Pitt flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands this weekend.

But if Angelina Jolie’s ex wanted some peace on the high seas, that’s without counting on the paparazzi who follow her very closely. They were able to take a picture of him while he was on board a boat.

In the photo, we see Brad Pitt with a diving mask sitting on the edge of a boat. We also notice his many tattoos on his back!

One of his many tattoos is a tribute to his family. In fact, the actor had the initials of each member of his family engraved on his skin.

BRAD PITT HAS MANY TATTOOS

Among the many tattoos of actor Brad Pitt, know that there is one that was imagined by his ex. Indeed, the Hollywood star has a set of lines tattooed on the body which had been designed by Angelina Jolie!

A love tattoo the actor doesn’t seem to regret. And this despite their insurmountable divorce. But he still decided to delete a few that he had made for his beautiful Angie.

He’s not the only one who reminds him of his marriage to her. Brad Pitt has indeed the date of birth of his ex engraved on the skin.

It also has the word Invictus tattooed. Which means invincible in Latin. The father of the family also has another rather surprising tattoo on his arm.

He does indeed have a tattoo of Otzi’s silhouette. He is a naturally mummified man who was discovered in the 90s.