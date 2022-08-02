The superfast passenger express is moving forward as critical reviews of Brad Pitt’s latest film flock to the station ahead of a wide release this week. As the man himself sported elegant clothes on the red carpet, Pitt recently donned a stunning skirt to promote the film in Berlin. However, at the Hollywood premiere of director David Leitch’s upcoming film, Brad Pitt skipped the skirt and opted for a bright green ensemble with LEDs to make his latest statement.

Funnily enough, this may be a sly reference to Bullet Train’s rival hitmen Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Mandarin (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), as they are two parties trying to thwart Brad Pitt’s Ladyboy quest. However, there is clearly no rivalry on this carpet, as Pitt and all the participants are nothing but smiles.

From the very beginning, Pitt’s appearance works like a charm. In contrast to this light green suit is a turquoise polo shirt, which creates a sharp but pleasant contrast with the rest of the outfit. Gone is the lightness that used to make Pitt prefer a skirt; but this smile says that this exchange wasn’t a problem. Now let’s take a step back and see what happens to the rest of this ensemble.

The pink carpet that everyone walked on at the premiere of the bullet train further emphasizes the first-class choice of Brad Pitt’s stylists. Everything cracks harder when faced with this detail; especially what looks like a pair of Adidas sneakers painted lemon yellow with red stripes.

Our own Eric Eisenberg noted in our official review for Bullet Train that Pitt is “delighted” with the very film he is currently promoting. This image only shines brighter with this latest premiere look, as Brad Pitt has succeeded again, no question. So how does his fresh and upbeat outfit match up with the rest of the cast of the bullet train?

If there is a superlative “most colorful”, then Brad wins without much competition. This is not necessarily a bad thing, since although the rest of the Bullet Train ensemble is mostly dressed in more neutral colors, they are no less stylish. Brad Pitt’s bullet train companions definitely appreciated his flamboyant manners.

As if the last cherry on this advertising ice cream sundae, the moment when Brad Pitt took his place in the line-up marked a special musical cue. When the Bullet Train family got together, getting ready to take their group photos, the cover of “Stayin’ Alive” that played in the fast and funny movie trailer tied it all up with a bow. The branding is strong because, although Pitt avoided lemon or tangerine-colored tops, he still represented the citrus family in his own vivid way.

However, don’t get too used to this image, as Brad Pitt is a little more restrained in his costumes for the bullet train, which hits theaters this weekend. Although who knows what we’ll see on it in the near future, as Pitt’s upcoming films should give him plenty of opportunities to mix it up.