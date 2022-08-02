Brad Pitt defends Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde”

Blonde producer Brad Pitt was the last to defend the role of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” from the negative reaction to the casting. After Pitt starred in two films directed by Andrew Dominick, “The Murder of Jesse James by the Cowardly Robert Ford” and “Kill Them Softly”, Pitt is now the producer of the director’s new film “Blonde” under his “Plan B” banner. Based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie Blonde is a fictional account of the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Continuing her steady rise to fame thanks to the films “Get Knives”, “No Time to Die” and “The Gray Man”, Ana de Armas leads the cast of “Blonde” as Norma Jean, along with Adrian Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy. At the end of last month, Netflix released a full-length trailer for “Blonde”, which caused outrage by the simple fact that de Armas, a Cuban-Spanish actress, played an American icon. Some were also struck by how her accent in the trailer doesn’t quite match Monroe’s distinct voice.

Now, at the premiere of his new movie “Bullet Train,” it took Brad Pitt some time to defend de Armas’ performance as Monroe. In an interview with ET, the producer of “Blonde” noted that the Cuban actress helped the project “cross the finish line,” and praised her performance as “phenomenal,” saying that Monroe is “a dress that is difficult to fill.” Read Pitt’s full comment below:

She’s phenomenal at it. It’s a complicated dress. It took 10 years. It was only when we found Ana that we were able to cross the finish line.

Pitt’s praise came shortly after Marilyn Monroe’s estate defended casting de Armas amid outrage over her accent. The actress’ estate has not officially sanctioned “Blonde,” which is a biographical fiction, although they have also acknowledged that Monroe’s shoes are difficult to fill, and de Armas has done a commendable job capturing her “glamour, humanity and vulnerability.” Although Pitt and the Monroe Estate defend de Armas’ performance is certainly complimentary, it does not specifically address the negative reaction to her voice, which, according to many, does not resemble Monroe’s trademark hoarse tone. Some also criticized de Armas for keeping her Cuban accent in the role–that’s not how Monroe, born and raised in Los Angeles, sounded.

While the Blonde controversy is strong, others have presented a convincing defense of Marilyn Monroe de Armas’ accent, arguing that the backlash is absurd. In short, Dominic’s film is a fictionalized biopic about Marilyn Monroe that was never intended to be completely believable. Thus, de Armas’ accent will be just one of the many inaccuracies depicted in The Blonde. Perhaps they should be considered as features of the film, and not as defects.