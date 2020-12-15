Brad Pitt compared to Johnny Depp by a famous actress!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, a famous actress compared Brad Pitt to Johnny Depp. Find out why

If there’s anything Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have in common, it’s the talent both actors have. Indeed, they are outstanding actors, able to totally enter into a character’s skin and sometimes never come out. But to the point of being compared both?

Well yes, a famous actress finds that the two are very similar in the way they do things. You might as well warn you right away, the actress in question has not spoken about the beauty of Brad or the ex of Vanessa Paradis.

She really wanted to compare the two on a specific point that we mentioned above. The fact that Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp can take on roles that sometimes don’t showcase them. While initially the two turned out to be very good looking men.

Because yes, very few people agree to make up themselves or to embark on complicated roles. Especially when we are recognized for our beauty. Yet not the two actors.

Whether it’s Pirates of the Caribbean or Edward Scissorhands for Johnny Depp, or Benjamin Button and other career-ruining movies for Brad Pitt … Both show great courage.

WHAT BRINGS JOHNNY DEPP AND BRAD PITT TOGETHER

This is precisely the point that Susan Sarandon wanted to make in an interview. She wanted to admit that Vanessa Paradis’s ex and the one who just won an Oscar for his role in the Tarantino movie, were huge actors:

“Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp… these guys who are so beautiful, yet played fucking characters… They have the co ** ls and the curiosity not to be satisfied with their good looks.” ”

Before making it known that the two could have been satisfied with the “ease”: “When you look at it, they are very beautiful and sexy American boys. They could have gone the route of a TV series. But there was something about them that knew how to take it and make it really interesting. ”

Now, the question is whether you agree with the actress. Well if you also find yourself that Brad Pitt and Johnny look alike.



