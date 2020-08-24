Brad Pitt asked Angelina Jolie several times to divorce

They were one of the most iconic couples on the planet! After years of love, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in 2014.

However, their marriage will not last long. Indeed, in 2016, Angelina Jolie files for their divorce!

In fact, they left each other 4 years ago! And their divorce has been going on ever since.

The actress also confided that towards the end, the two lovers couldn’t even stand each other! Indeed, they could no longer be in the same room.

Angelina Jolie made the decision to divorce while traveling on a private jet. Indeed Brad Pitt had a heated argument with their eldest son Maddox.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE: THEIR SECRET VISITS

During this trip, the actress recounts that Brad Pitt had become very aggressive with their sons. The services have also conducted their investigation to find out whether the father was a danger to the children.

Brad Pitt was later cleared, but the damage is done. Their relationship is indeed becoming really toxic.

Besides, a judge had to intervene so that Angelina Jolie allows her ex-husband to see her children. In 2018, ETOnline reported that the couple met in secret to learn how to behave.

A source then confided that they had seen each other at Angelina Jolie’s. “It’s the first time they’ve seen each other to calm down their issues. »Explains the same source.

You should know that the whole family is undergoing therapy to learn to live together again. Indeed, Brad Pitt’s ex-proposal really pleased him.

Thus, he was very happy to be able to find a solution to be able to create a healthy environment for their children. But for now, their divorce is still ongoing and far from over.



