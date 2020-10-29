Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski end their relationship

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski would have met in a restaurant in Berlin, owned by the model’s husband. It was revealed that their relationship recently ended.

Brad Pitt and his supermodel girlfriend Nicole Poturalski ended their brief romance, which spanned three months.

The relationship between the 56-year-old actor and the 27-year-old German model was the subject of criticism and accusations not so much because of the age difference as because of her resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

Sources revealed to Page Six that Brad and Nicole “broke up completely” recently, and that the couple was not “as serious as they say they are.”

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Nicole Poturalsk 'SPLIT after three month whirlwind romance' https://t.co/G9qRiizoIY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 28, 2020

They are believed to have met at a restaurant in Germany, and were first seen in August while leaving Le Castellet airport in France.

According to witnesses, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and his young girlfriend behaved like ‘teenage lovers’ as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the airport.

It emerged that they later headed to a smaller airport near Château Miraval, the property Pitt bought for $ 67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

Nicole is married

As we reported in La Verdad Noticias, the relationship also gave us something to talk about when it became known that the model was married to businessman Roland Mary, 68, with whom she maintains an “open marriage”.

In August, Nicole’s marriage was revealed and that Roland is reportedly ‘not interested’ in being ‘jealous’ over her extramarital flirtation with the handsome actor.

Mary, who is seemingly no stranger to romantic trials and tribulations after allegedly being married four times, has kept quiet about her marriage arrangements and her wife’s friendship with Pitt.

In early October, Nicole posted a video on her social media in which she questioned her critics for sending her so much hatred after her romance with Brad came to light.

“I’ve been wondering forever why people leave hateful comments,” Nicole said.

“Why? What is your benefit? Just generally, I want to understand the train of thought. Because I do not get it. It is so rude and sad for those who comment, ”he added.

Brad Pitt has six children that he shares with Angelina Jolie, 45. The ex-spouses announced their separation in 2016, but the process to determine custody and support of their children is still ongoing.



