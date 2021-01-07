Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian know the same lawyer

While Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, she called on the same lawyer as Brad Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie!

After years of marriage, Kim Kardashian decided to file for divorce. She therefore called on a great lawyer. Brad Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie worked with the same lawyer during her divorce.

It’s a bad year off for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. This Wednesday, January 6, the news fell: the pretty brunette has filed for divorce. She hired Laura Wasser, a terrible lawyer.

During her divorce from Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian had already called on Laura Wasser. The latter is considered “infamous” by several media. She has even reportedly inspired a film about the story of a marriage.

The lawyer only works with the big money. She would take £ 650 per hour. And the least that can be said is that she has represented big stars. Brad Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie also brought in Laura Wasser.

KIM KARDASHIAN NO LONGER SEES HIS FUTURE WITH KANYE WEST

So do Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera. Or Johnny Depp. In an interview with The Sun, a source gave information about Kim Kardashian’s situation.

She told the reality TV contestant: “Kim wanted nothing more than to make her marriage work. She supported Kanye in his choice to run for president ”.

Chicago mom Saint, North and Psalm also added, “She tried to be forgiven even after Kanye tried to reveal her private life to the world. She gave everything at her marriage.

The source also explained: She realized at one point that it was time to step away. She loves Kanye and always will love him. But he is not prepared to continue taking his medication. And do whatever it takes to make it work. “