Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston wanted to get married?

Did actor Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston secretly get married in France? Back to this crazy rumor. Were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston about to get married in France?

They formed one of the most legendary couples in Hollywood. Eh yes ! Brad Pitt and Jennifer were indeed married in the 90s.

The couple will eventually separate and divorce in 2005. Since then, the sex symbol of the 90s has also rebuilt his life.

He will indeed fall under the spell of the pretty actress Angelina Jolie. Their very glamorous couple fascinates the whole world!

But again this will not last forever. The two spouses, who said yes in 2014, will end 2 years of marriage and 12 years of living together! Eh yes.

Brad Pitt is therefore back on the market. If with Angelina Jolie they do not support each other at all, the handsome actor still has very good relations with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The two ex are indeed quite close. In 2020, the tabloid New Idea unveiled while the former spouses would have been married again in France!

Note that the actor owns a castle in the south of France, the Chateau de Miraval. This is the same place he and Angelina Jolie exchanged their vows over 6 years ago. Eh yes !

According to the Australian weekly, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband celebrated their second marriage last year at Miraval Castle. But what is it really? We tell you everything.

BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON GET MARRIED?

Thus, the same source claims that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were planning a private ceremony at Miraval Castle during the summer of 2020. The couple are even said to contact a local wedding planner to organize their supposed wedding.

New Idea even adds that the two exes intended to travel to France in February to finalize their project. And that it would coincide with Jennifer Aniston’s birthday on February 11.

Thus, the actress of Friends would have been on the verge of fulfilling her dream of having a French wedding. She could have said yes to the “love of her life” in a romantic and intimate ceremony.

For reasons that seem obvious, this was all invented from scratch by New Idea. Eh yes. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding in France will never take place. Without surprise.

First of all because the two ex-spouses never got back into a relationship. The two actors are very good friends today.

As for the idea of ​​marrying Jennifer Aniston in the same place where he married Angelina Jolie … we will need to comment on this bizarre rumor.

Also, be aware that New Idea magazine is not a reliable source. Last year the same media reported that the two exes were going to adopt a child from an orphanage in Mexico. Fake news alert!