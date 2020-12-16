Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston a couple again?

Former lovebirds Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumored to be together again … and engaged. Would they have secretly engaged? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, yet separated since 2005, would have put the cover back and would consider getting married.

Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, it’s ancient history. The two actors separated and divorced in 2005. And this, after a beautiful love story of seven years.

Since then, the sex symbol of the 1990s has rebuilt his life. Indeed, the one who was twice voted “Sexiest Man in the World” by People magazine in 1995 and 2000 was married to Angelina Jolie.

In fact, they had children, biological and adopted. But since they broke up too, rumors have been rife.

Indeed, those who find themselves nostalgic for the relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt imagine them together. So, their dream might come true …

So the former Friends actress “hints everywhere” that there is love in the air again. Finally !

Better yet, the two actors would have been engaged in secret. In fact, the pretty 51-year-old blonde has also reportedly displayed her engagement ring on her Instagram account.

BRAD PITT: THIS IS SERIOUS!

A source would have confirmed the engagement of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston with our colleagues. “They were both ready to dive head first into a relationship when they met again. ”

However, the former lovebirds had “decided to take their time”. And for good reason, the Fight Club actor would wait for his divorce to be pronounced.

Another source added, “She loves the mystery because she knows the secret will be revealed soon. She told a few friends that they can expect a major announcement this Christmas. ”

So, is Jennifer Aniston actually going to marry Brad Pitt for the second time? According to their relatives, we will have to wait a little longer before knowing the answer….



