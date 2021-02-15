Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have changed since they met.

While they fell in love with the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt each evolve on their own!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met in 2005 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And the least we can say is that the two lovebirds had a real neck

p lightning for each other.

While Brad Pitt was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston, he frolic with Angelina Jolie. He ended up leaving his wife for the model. With chemistry as powerful in real life as it is on screen, they made a hit with Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

As a reminder, Mr. and Mrs. Smith tells the story of a couple played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two look like a perfectly normal couple. They love each other and live the good life. But both have secrets.

Indeed, Mr. Smith is an executor for a secret organization. Whereas Mrs Smith is a hired killer who offers her services for a lot of money. Of course, the two of them know nothing about each other’s activity.

But that was before receiving a competition on the same contract. The two were ordered to kill each other. An unrealistic scene follows in their home when the two try to kill each other.

Since their meeting, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to start a real family. But that’s not all. In 2014, the actor married his darling. Together, they have six children who are their greatest happiness.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE REBUILD FAR FROM EACH OTHER

Unfortunately, this romance will not last in time. Much to the chagrin of fans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have announced they are divorcing. Only 2 years after their marriage, they divorced. A real surprise for the Web.

Brad Pitt fans have seen a possibility of a romance return with ex Jennifer Aniston. It must be said that the latter, madly in love with the handsome blonde, has never managed to rebuild her life.

Despite their divorce, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have not decided to get back together. Yet they are still very close. On social media, fans are trying to get any clue.

For her part, Angelina Jolie is slowly trying to build herself after her divorce. In an interview with Vogue UK, the young woman explained that her children keep her going in life.

She also added, “I feel like I’ve overcome a lot. I am now trying to believe in the future (…) The years that have just passed have been quite difficult “.

Brad Pitt’s ex also confessed, “I focused on healing my family’s wounds. Things are slowly returning to normal. As if the ice was melting and blood was flowing through my veins again ”.