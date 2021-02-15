Brad Pitt: Amy Adams very uncomfortable when they met!

Amy Adams remembers being embarrassed when she first met actor Brad Pitt! We reveal everything to you. Amy Adams was very uncomfortable when she first met actor Brad Pitt!

You never know how we might react if one day we bump into our favorite star or have the chance to meet her. Besides, fans of actor Brad Pitt can’t even imagine having the chance to be in the same room as him one day!

But be aware that even when stars meet each other, they are not necessarily very comfortable. Indeed, some actors can be very impressed when they meet an icon of the field!

Proof once again that on the planet people, they are quite human! Besides, you should know that Brad Pitt is a real entity in Hollywood.

Indeed, the actor has a successful career under his belt. His filmography seems endless. So, he worked with many other movie stars.

But he’s not alone in Hollywood. Indeed, other celebrities have equally impressive careers as him.

We think for example of the pretty actress Amy Adams! Indeed, the latter has nothing to envy to the handsome actor. She too has a great career under her belt.

Although we must admit that the actor enjoys greater notoriety. Which is often not justified. The young woman seemed a little embarrassed the first time she met the actor! We tell you more.

AMY ADAMS BAD BY BRAD PITT

On the set of Jimmy Kimmel, the young actress opened up about her very first meeting with actor Brad Pitt! It was indeed in 2018, on the set of the film Vice.

Fans know, the handsome actor was on the production crew for the film. Besides, the producer wasn’t on set every day.

But the days he did come in were the best days for the cast and the rest of the crew! So the day Amy Adams met the actor, the young woman was not in top form.

Indeed, the young woman had just returned from a doctor’s appointment. It turned out that the young actress had conjunctivitis. She therefore had to keep her distance from the rest of the actors.

Amy Adams therefore learned that Brad Pitt was on the set that day. The pretty actress was therefore very embarrassed since she was not in her best light!

Plus she was wearing 70 year old lady clothes, and the conjunctivitis didn’t help her case! The actor was very kind to her.

She then remembers him telling her he was glad to see her and walked over to give her a hug. But because of his conjunctivitis, the young woman had to push him away.

“At that point I became the first woman in history to refuse a hug from Brad Pitt,” she explains. A moment she will never forget!