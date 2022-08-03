Brad Pitt “accidentally meets” and “has fun” amid the drama about Angelina Jolie’s winery

Back there. Brad Pitt is “accidentally dating” again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over the Chateau Miraval, an insider exclusively reports in a new issue of Us Weekly.

Full Timeline of Brad Pitt’s Stellar Dating History

“He goes on dates and has fun,” a source says of the 58—year-old bullet train actor. “He surrounds himself with a small group of trusted friends and family and tries to take breaks whenever possible.”

The Oscar winner has not shown a special romantic relationship since he broke up with 47-year-old Jolie in September 2016. In 2019, he was linked to “Slow Development” graduate Aliya Shokat, but at the time an insider told Us that the duo were “just friends.”

The following year, the Oklahoma native briefly dated Nicole Poturalski, but in October 2020, the couple broke up. “Brad and Nicole have been separated for a long time,” a source at the time of Pitt and the model, 29, told us. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

According to the first insider, fans are unlikely to learn much about the actor’s future partners until the novel is fixed.

“Brad keeps his personal life very confidential between himself and those he meets, especially if it’s by chance,” the source explains. “But when it’s serious, the people closest to him will find out.”

The ups and downs of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the years

The “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” star and Jolie were officially recognized as unmarried in April 2019, but the former spouses are still discussing the details of their separation. Earlier this year, Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife over the Château Miraval, a French estate and winery they owned together during their marriage.

The director of Unbroken sold her stake in the business in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli group owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. In his lawsuit, Pitt claimed that Jolie made the sale without his knowledge and consent. The court documents also claimed that Scheffler is an “aggressive third-party competitor” who will undermine the remaining share of the actor “Babel” in the business.

“Brad was never given the opportunity to buy Miraval,” an insider told us last month. “He would have been happy to make a generous offer, but they never made it to him.”

Rare Quotes from Brad Pitt about His 6 children with Angelina Jolie

The two are also still embroiled in a custody battle over their underage children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (The ex-spouses also share Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18).

In May 2021, Judge John Oderkirk ruled in favor of the duo sharing custody, but two months later the judge was removed from the case. Jolie has repeatedly petitioned for his removal, claiming that Oderkirk did not disclose personal and professional ties with Pitt.

Later, the Ad Astra star filed a petition to review Oderkirk’s suspension, but the California Supreme Court rejected his request in October 2021. “Brad won’t give up the fight,” an insider told Us in April, claiming Pitt thinks his ex “will never agree.” for joint custody, and his hours will expire until the children turn 18.”

To learn more about Pitt’s next steps, watch the video above and grab the new issue of Us Weekly, which is already on sale.