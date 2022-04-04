“Boyz Night” by Pete Davidson and Scott Disick inspired the “Saturday Night Live” sketch?

Does art imitate life? Pete Davidson’s “Saturday Night Live” sketch seemed to mirror a recent evening he spent with Scott Disick.

On Saturday, April 2, in an episode hosted by Jarrod Carmichael, 28-year-old Davidson shot a music video called “Short-Ass Movie”. The New York native was joined by special guests Gunna and Simon Rex, as well as fellow cast member Chris Redd, to rap about films that last less than two hours.

“We tried to watch the movie Heat when we were hanging out at my house,” Davidson raps. “But within 20 minutes, my boys were drooling on the couch.”

In the SNL sketch, the actor from “Suicide Squad” is lying on the couch with sleeping friends. He speaks directly into the camera and explains, “The only one who’s not sleeping is the weird guy who chose the movie.”

The funny moment mimics a social media video that 38-year-old Disick shared last month in which Davidson may have been “the weird guy who chose the movie.” The founder of Talentless shared a video shot by the King of Staten Island star on March 19.

“Boyz Night was wild,” Disick captioned the Instagram Story video, in which Davidson watches a movie with his buddies. The Flip It Like Disick alum and two other men were asleep while the 1982 movie “The King of Comedy” (running at 1 hour 41 minutes) was on. Scrolling the camera around the room, Davidson silently made a stupid face in the last frame, showing that he was the only one who had not slept yet.

The actor has been dating Kim Kardashian since the fall, while the “Kardashian Family” alum shares three children (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7) from the former Kourtney Kardashian. The comedian even attended Rain’s baseball game the day after “boy’s night out.”

“Scott has been able to get close to him over the past few months as Pete has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim,” a source told us last month. “Scott is protecting Kim and wants to make sure that whoever she’s dating, she’s in safe hands.”

Disick “liked” Davidson because of “how happy he makes” the founder of KKW Beauty. “He’s glad he has another man to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians,” the source added.

The April 2 episode of Saturday Night Live marked Davidson’s return to Studio 8H, but his absence was not related to 41-year-old Kim or their ongoing feud with her estranged husband Kanye West. He has been absent since the end of February due to the filming of the thriller “House”.