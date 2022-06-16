Boys: The 8 tallest (and 7 lowest) actors in the cast

Given that “Boys” is a world in which superheroes walk among us, it is expected that some of the actors donning their cloaks and hoods will be very big. Some of them certainly rise above mere mortals, but some of their heights are due to the confidence and personality they exude, not their height.

The popular Amazon series has completed its second season, production of another one is about to begin, and characters have come and gone as Huey, The Butcher and the Boys have taken on The Seven and Vought International. Since it focuses on looking behind the scenes of the lives of superheroes, as well as marketing and advertising related to the increase in their popularity, it’s interesting to see how much growth is related to their success (or how much they cheat to succeed). look exactly like this). When it comes to the growth of actors in the series, being low or high is a matter of good PR!

Updated by Kailina Pierce-Boehner on June 16, 2022: The third season of The Boys has finally arrived, and it is certainly explosive. Some superheroes walk high, like Starlight as co-captain of the Seven, while others feel below Homelander’s approval ratings. When “Depth” returned to the stage and “Storm Front” disappeared, “Seven” is being rebuilt, and a lot of new actors have joined the cast to fill these super spots.

The tallest actors among boys

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) 6 feet 5 inches

Not only does he have a reputation for being rude and unfriendly, Billy Butcher also has an impressive stature to support his sullen attitude. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he towers over Frenchy and even over the “Mother’s Milk”, and his height allows him to enjoy the respect of the team.

Billy is even taller than the Homelander by a few inches, a small victory that probably brings him some comfort when he considers everything else that the Homelander tried to take away from him; his wife, his son, and his reputation. While there is some debate about whether Billy is as bad as his nemesis, he has certainly surpassed him in height (and now, perhaps, in superpowers).

Jesse T. Asher (A-Train) 6 feet 5 inches

Despite his ability to cover distances in a time unthinkable for the average person, Jesse T. Asher’s A-Train is not a compact superhero. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he is technically the second tallest member of the Seven after Black Noir. Could this be just one of the many reasons why Homelander is suspicious of his return to the team?

The superhuman speed of the A-Train does not depend on its height, but taller people are more prone to heart problems. Unfortunately, A-Train’s heart disease is due to the fact that he uses too much of Compound V to boost his abilities and stay relevant.

Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) 6 feet 2 inches

Tall, dark and silent, Black Noir is the most mysterious of the Seven. There are some things that only comic book fans know about him (except, perhaps, his allergy to hazelnuts), and everything else is shrouded in darkness – exactly the aura that he likes to radiate.

Although one of his greatest abilities is stealth, for someone who can sneak into anything without a trace, he is a major target when in plain sight. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, he is taller than a Homelander and technically the tallest member of the Seven.

Jack Quaid (Huey) 6ft 1in

Although Huey may seem like a mediocre tech guy with no special skills, in two seasons he has grown into himself and proved to be a vital member of the team. At 6 feet 1 inch tall, he is the tallest member of The Boys, including The Butcher, who likes to boss him around at every opportunity.

Next to his girlfriend Annie (also known as Starlight), the couple creates an unusual silhouette with a noticeable difference in height. Huey’s height doesn’t turn out to be so profitable in the series, as he is often unsure of his footing and is not known for his special sportiness.

Miles Gaston Villanueva (Supersonic) 6 ft 1 in

Supersonic, played by Miles Gaston Villanueva, is Starlight’s ex-boyfriend and a contender for inclusion in the “Seven”. In the reality show Vought, seeking to replenish its ranks, Supersonic is at the top, although Homelander (and to some extent Huey) believes that its high rating is due only to its past association with Starlight.

Cute and conscientious, Supersonic has the personality of a real superhero, and his height of 6 feet 1 inch casts the right shadow, but will there be a place for him among all the other egos in the “Seven”?

Jensen Ackles (Soldier) 6 feet 0 inches

One of the best new characters introduced after Season 1, Soldier Boy is played by Jensen Ackles as a rougher version of Marvel’s Captain America, full of false patriotism and bravado that is almost as disgusting as the Homelander with his relaxed vigilantism.

For the most part, an authentic (and edgy) version of yourself for everyone.

Anthony Starr (Homelander) 5’11”

Anthony Starr, 5 feet 11 inches tall, uses his height to his advantage as a native, but knows that it’s not just the fact that he’s a couple of inches taller than his co-stars that scares him. Starr infuses the leader of the Seven with a subversive threat that makes him a devilish super, even when he smiles for a photo shoot.

In many promotional materials for Boys, the Homelander is shown as the tallest member of the Seven, which is not true. However, if we consider from the point of view that advertising materials pass through the Vought marketing team, it is quite logical that Homelander requires that he be portrayed as the most physically impressive member of the group.

Sean Patrick Flannery (Gunpowder) 5 feet 11 inches

Gunpowder, played by Sean Patrick Flannery, was a Soldier’s assistant and a member of the same supergroup as Crimson Countess, Payback. A firearms enthusiast, he was known for flaring up to match the ferocity of his bullets.

At 5 feet 11 inches tall, he would normally have given the Butcher a formidable fighting partner at a gun show, but after the Butcher took some V24, it was all over. His mediocre abilities couldn’t compare to the Butcher’s newfound super strength and laser vision. .

The lowest actors among boys

Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar) 5 feet 7.5 inches

At 5 feet 7.5 inches tall, the CEO of Vought International, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is rarely the tallest person in the room. However, he never shows insecurity, instead preferring to portray an unflappable poise that makes him seem taller than he really is. Even the fact that the Homelander has cornered is not enough to embarrass Stan Edgar, who knows that there is as much power in his position as there is in the Homelander’s strike.

Despite the fact that Vought International is facing an ongoing scandal around Compound V, and the behavior of Homelander is becoming increasingly unstable, Stan Edgar continues to put forward one well-polished wingtip.

Nick Wexler (Blue Hawk), 5 feet 7 inches

Given Vought’s bad reputation caused by Stormfront’s blatant fascism, Blue Hawk, played by Nick Wexler, finds himself stranded by a hate crime during which he brutally murders a black man. Although he may be shorter than his peers at 5 feet 7 inches, he has the ability to send someone over the wall with one punch, so his decision to use excessive force is considered with special attention.

Although much more is known about the other new supers that will appear in the third season, the Blue Hawk is somewhat less developed, but nevertheless represents an ideal target for the Butcher and the Boys who collected the most violent supers on the way to the place of death. The most diabolical of all: The Homelander.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight) 5 feet 6 inches

Starlight Erin Moriarty is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was the shortest member of the Seven until Stormfront came along, although it may have been difficult to distinguish between her platform shoes and her long hair. The Vought marketing team makes sure that Starlight comes off. just as impressive as the rest of her teammates, despite the fact that she is a rookie.

Not being physically imposing, Starlight can give up her superhero clothes and blend in with the public, often imperceptibly helping the Boys. When she wants to, she can look like someone else, which makes it more difficult for the Warrior to track her movements. Fortunately, her incredible superpowers do not depend on her height advantage.

Laurie Holden (The Crimson Countess) 5 feet 5 inches

Laurie Holden, one of the other main actors of season 3, plays the Crimson Countess, the former partner of the Boy Soldier, who has the ability to create energy discharges whenever she touches her fingers. Given her famous super-partner, as well as her membership in one of the competing supergroups of the “Seven”, the Butcher’s team is looking for information from her that will help them in their efforts to destroy Vaught.

At 5 feet 5 inches tall, she may seem compact, but she is able to stand up to Kimiko, who is considered one of the strongest and deadliest members of The Boys. She put up a real fight in an Inclusive Kingdom.

Elizabeth Shue (Madeline Stillwell) 5 feet 3 inches

Often considered the corporate “face” representing Vought, Madeleine Stillwell was responsible for collecting the Seven’s disparate personalities, appeasing the Homelander (who had an unpleasant habit of thinking he was the only member of the Seven that mattered) and acting as the main villain in season 1.

Despite being only 5 feet 3 inches tall, Madeleine Stillwell knew how to set up a room. Whether it was a boardroom in the Vaught Tower or a room full of congressmen discussing the benefits of using supercars in America’s armed forces, Madeleine didn’t let her height stop her from getting what she wanted.

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhura) 5 feet 1 inch

And Black Noir for seven, and Kimiko for boys, a mysterious young woman with incredible abilities.

Despite being only 5ft 1in and being the smallest member of The Boys, she is the most capable when it comes to fighting. She fought all the big hitters in The Seven, including Black Noir, and helped destroy Stormfront.

Stormfront (Aya Cache) 5 feet 1 inch

Stormfront comes in a small package, but it is fraught with big problems. Although the height of the actress Ai Cash is only 5 feet 1 inch, she manages to seem much more domineering than one might assume due to her height. The former Nazi turned American nationalist became a member of The Seven in the second season, after the untimely demise of Translucent.

Huey and the Boys, like many people who base their opinion of Stormfront on looks, underestimated her strength. Possessing incredible abilities based on electricity that surpass Starlight’s abilities, she is one of the most dangerous members of the Seven, despite her diminutive stature.