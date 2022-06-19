Boys, Season 3: Maeve is in great danger, teasing the creator

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 5th episode of the 3rd season of “Boys”.

The creator of The Boys teased that Maeve will be in serious danger in the next episode of season 3. The Prime Video show, based on the DC/Wildstorm comic of the same name, is a cheeky take on superhero myths that follows a group of vigilantes seeking to destroy the “Seven”, a parody of the Justice League. One of the key figures in the “Seven” is Queen Maeve, played by Dominic McElligott. She looks a lot like Wonder Woman, but she burned out because of Soupe’s lifestyle and became disillusioned with what the Seven are doing.

The last episode of “Boys” was the fifth episode of “One Last Look at this World of Lies”, which aired on June 17. There was an important moment in this episode for Queen Maeve when she had a drunken sexual encounter with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of The Boys. After that, she is ambushed by Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) in retaliation for a quarrel with the leader of the Seven Homeland (Anthony Starr). The episode ended without revealing exactly what happened to Maeve, which could be serious, especially considering the fact that she turned her back on the Seven and secretly supplied Temp-V to the Butcher.

Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke met with TVLine to discuss the latest episode. Although he does not reveal any details about her fate, he teases that she is not all right. He says she is certainly “in a quandary.” Read his full quote below:

You should be very concerned about [Maeve’s] well-being, but tune in to see. She’s in a quandary.

One thing that can be gleaned from this quote is the likelihood that, at least at the beginning of episode 6, Maeve is still alive. The episode, which will air on June 24, 2022, is called “Gerogasm”, which does not give an accurate idea of her fate. However, it is based on the infamous Boys comic of the same name, so readers who are not in the know may want to check this title in advance to see if any hints can be omitted.

One thing is for sure: Season 3 of “The Boys” has reached a turning point. It looks like Maeve’s deception has finally reached the end point, which could be a major shake-up for the Seven. Since the Homelander also discovers her alliance with the Butcher after smelling his scent on her, he will probably take out his anger on her. The couple was once in a relationship together, so this betrayal has many layers for the psychotic leader of the Seven. It remains unknown whether she completely abandons Vought and joins The Boys, but at the moment she is in serious danger, as Homelander is likely to take revenge.