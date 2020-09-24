Boys Over Flowers, meet the cast couples in real life

These actors from the K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ found love and others have been related to colleagues from other productions, look at the cast partners of the Korean drama.

‘Boys Over Flowers’ is one of the most famous Korean series in the world. Jan Di, Jun Pyo, and Ji Hoo are one of the most popular love triangles in these youth romantic series.

The drama starring Lee Min Ho was released on January 5, 2019, has 25 episodes plus special episodes that finished airing on KBS2 on March 31 of that same year.

The production of the F4 drama was carried out by Group Eight, the director was Jun Ki Sang and screenwriter Yoon Yi Ryun. ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is a beloved classic among fans as it tells a sincere and romantic love story.

On this occasion we will show you the real couples of the cast of ‘Boys Over Flowers’, also some rumors that related the cast to their colleagues or other people in the artistic environment.

MEET THE COUPLES OF THE ACTORS OF THE DRAMA ‘BOYS OVER FLOWERS’:

Kim so eun

Kim So Eun gave life to Chu Ga Eul, Jan Di’s faithful friend. The actress has now become a famous model for commercials and dramas, just when she worked with Kang Ha Neul it was speculated that they were dating, but it was only rumors.

Another person he was related to was actor Song Jae Rim, with whom he appeared on the show ‘We Got Married’, but it was not confirmed. So far the actress remains single and has expressed her wishes to marry after the age of 30.

Kim Bum

In ‘Boys Over Flowers’ Kim Bum was So Yi Jeong, the handsome actor has continued to play major roles in Korean dramas, appearing in campaigns with different brands and on magazine covers.

Kim Bum dated Moon Geun Young, his colleague in the drama ‘The Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi’ for a time, shortly after they broke up. The actor met his partner Oh Yeon Seo through some mutual friends and they began a romance that sadly ended.

Kim joon

The actor who played Song Woo Bin walked away from his acting career, completed his Korean military service, and has not appeared on screens again. Kim Joon married his girlfriend in 2015 and is currently the father of a little girl.

Kim Hyun Joong

Kim Hyun Joong was Yoon Ji Hoo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and after his participation in the drama he gained great popularity, paving the way for his solo career as a singer and actor in other dramas such as ‘Playfull Kiss’.

Kim Hyun Joong was drawn into some dating rumors, but in 2014 it was revealed that he had a child with his ex-girlfriend. Currently the idol is single and with musical plans for his fans.

Goo hye sun

Goo Hye Sun was the rebellious and strong Geum Jan Di. Hye Sun after her work in the drama continued with her acting career, although her initial dream was to be a singer. During her participation in the drama ‘Blood’ she met her ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun, whom she married in 2016.

Goo Hye and Ahn Jae Hyun’s split came amid many strong statements from both South Korean television stars.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is the actor of the cast ‘Boys Over Flowers’ who has appeared in more dramas and has starred in more movies, the also singer, he dated his colleague Park Min Young, his partner from the drama ‘I’m Sam’, later he they saw each other again in the K-drama ‘City Hunter’, where they confirmed their romance.

Lee Min Ho dated Suzy, the idol and singer is known for his beauty: close friends of the actor say that he did everything to win his over and after dating for a few years the couple decided to separate.

Other rumors have pointed to Lee Min Ho dating Park Shin Hye and Kim Go Eun, but none of these romances were confirmed, leaving them only as speculation.



