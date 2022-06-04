“Boys”: how many episodes in the third season?

The third season of “Boys” has finally arrived, and the Prime Video series promises to get even wilder than ever in its latest series of episodes. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) gains strength, and the Homelander (Anthony Starr) loses his cool. So, how many episodes are there in the third season of The Boys and what does the release schedule look like?

“Boys” promises plenty of twists during its latest outing

The third season of “Boys” released the first three episodes on June 3, and from the first 15 minutes it became clear that this outing would be even wilder than the previous ones. Fans knew from the trailers that the Butcher would get superpowers in the next chapters. However, it looks like he will suffer from side effects from taking Temp V. Of course, this will not prevent him from taking revenge on Homelander.

Speaking of the Homelander, his instability promises to reach a new level this season, which could lead to a victory over Wout and Seven. Almost every character is plotting against him, and it’s easy to see why.

For Butcher and Huey, the only hope to stop Homelander is to find out what happened to the Boy Soldier (Jensen Ackles). OG Supe, Soldier Boy disappeared during a mission in Nicaragua. And if someone can beat him, it goes without saying that they can use the same strategy to beat the Homelander.

Whether this plan will succeed is still unknown. But how many more episodes of season 3 of The Boys and when will they be released on Prime Video?

How many episodes are there in season 3 of the TV series “Boys”?