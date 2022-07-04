Boys: 10 Evil Corporations Similar to Vought in Comics

The third season of The Boys saw several new developments at Vought International, an evil conglomerate known for running The Seven and producing a drug known as Compound V. These events include the dismissal of Stan Edgar as CEO and the dubious appointment of The Deep as head. criminal analytics.

Those who enjoyed watching Vought deceive the public and cause chaos may be wondering if there are other similar companies that you can read about in comics. They have nothing to worry about, because comics are full of such evil corporations.

LexCorp

LexCorp was founded as an aerospace engineering firm in Superman #416, but soon diversified its interests into one of the most profitable companies in the world. Its offices were first located on the top floor of the Daily Planet building, but are now located in the LexCorp tower.

Like Vought, LexCorp stands out for its size and influence. During the events of the Alliance Invasion, it was stated that LexCorp directly or indirectly employs two-thirds of the Metropolis population. Just as Vought has several divisions, LexCorp has several subsidiaries, including Luthor Communications, Luthor Technologies, and Luthor Foundation. The Luthor Technologies division has brought the greatest benefit to Lex Luthor, helping him to strip the power of many heroic mutants, as well as biologically create his own henchmen.

Roxon Energy

Roxxon first appears in Captain America #180, where it is described as a corporation with an annual revenue of $500 billion and is present in 28 countries. It is also one of the first companies to fund SHIELD.

Striving for profit, Roxxon executives act wisely, trying to control any sector that may sabotage the company’s interests. This is the reason they invest in the SHIELD so that superheroes don’t look into their corruption. There is no limit to their ambitions, since they have reached mining on Mars.

Oscorp Industries

Oscorp is created by one of Spider-Man’s best villains, Norman Osborn, in The Amazing Spider-Man #37. The start-up capital was provided by Norman’s college mentor and longtime friend Professor Mendel Stromm.

Oscorp was useful to Norman, helping him come up with all sorts of technologies that he uses as a supervillain. Few other evil corporations in comics can compare to Oscorp. According to the Forbes list of the largest fictional companies in the world, Oscorp is estimated at $3.1 billion. And the main reason why it has become so big is that Norman has extensive knowledge in various fields. He holds degrees in chemistry, electrical engineering and business administration.

Power Broker Inc.

Originally a member of the Corporation’s West Coast division, Curtiss Jackson, also known as Power Broker, forms Power Broker Inc. in Captain America #230. The company specializes in selling Super Solider Serum to wealthy citizens who want to have special abilities.

Although Power Broker Inc. has been part of some of the most interesting storylines of Marvel comics, it cannot be called a successful company. The main reason for this is that his product has had a negative impact on most customers. Those who take the universal Super Solider Serum Serum develop deformities, turning into villainous monsters. The same thing eventually happens to Jackson, leading to the end of his tenure as CEO.

Hammer Industries

Hammer Industries first appears in Iron Man #120 as a British conglomerate investing in aerospace, technology, defense and security. It belongs to billionaire industrialist Justin Hammer.

Stark Industries had few competitors in the MCU, but in the comics Hammer constantly gives Tony Stark a headache by undercutting him. The corporation of perfect evil, Hammer Industries, does not adhere to ethical standards. The company has a team dedicated to finding ways to destroy Stark’s “Iron Man” technology.

Tyrel Corporation

The corporation that appeared in the Blade Runner comics is known for producing androids commonly known as “replicants”. Then these androids are sent to work in colonies “out of the world”.

Tyrell probably has the coolest offices, which are located in the form of pyramids in Los Angeles. Although the company’s technology is impressive, it constantly has to face the resistance of its replicants. Thus, Tyrell was closed several times.

Advanced Mechanics of Ideas (AIM)

Including terrorists and arms dealers, AIM seeks to overthrow all world governments in order to gain full control. It begins as an offshoot of HYDRA in Strange Tales #146.

Intelligence is highly valued at AIM, and every member must have a PhD. Since this is a serious threat to world governments, it does not work openly like Vought International.