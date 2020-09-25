Boy sells his toys to continue studying

A child has had to put his toys up for sale in order to buy an electronic device and thus continue his studies.

Mario is one of the many children in Mexico who has had to adapt to distance classes, he lives in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Ciudad Madero in the border state of Tamaulipas and at the door of his house, he placed a table where he put his toys on sale.

According to local media, the boy is in the sixth grade of primary school and although at the beginning he used his mother’s phone, but the situation was complicated because she needs the device to sell.

“I sell my toys, I need a tablet or a cell phone for my classes, help me with your purchase.”

The minor’s photograph is going viral and a foundation even offered to donate a tablet so that he could continue with his studies.



