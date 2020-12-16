Boy Scouts of Texas create a solution for Covid-19

A group of Boy Scouts of Texas came up with the solution to alleviate one of the ills that accompany the coronavirus pandemic: loneliness.

This group of young people is helping residents of a nursing home feel their loved ones close. Visitors can be more in contact with the elderly thanks to the “hugging booth”, designed taking into account the recommended security measures to avoid catching COVID-19.

Heartis Clear Lake, a residence that enforces strict security measures following an increase in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, now allows residents and their loved ones limited physical contact through the position created by the Boy Scout Troop. 848.

The cabin has a Plexiglas window that allows guests to put their hands through sanitized gloves to hug and feel the physical contact.

“They built it exactly the way we envisioned it,” Becky Hudson, the center’s director, told KTRK-TV. “They are great, safe and come with gloves.”

The cabin is similar to devices installed in other nursing homes across the country, something already popular amid this pandemic.

https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8767575

Kevin Warren, executive director of the Texas Health Care Association, said that contact with loved ones is important to the well-being of seniors in assisted-care homes.

“Do not let COVID-19 be an impediment to not being in contact with your loved ones in some way,” Warren concluded to the aforementioned media.



