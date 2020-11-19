Boy paints PS5 black – and the result is very good

With the PlayStation 5 already available in practically all markets in the world (some regions received the console on Thursday, 19), several owners of the new platform from Sony are beginning to risk some experiences. Among these is that of a youtuber responsible for the channel TheNextUpgrade, who made it decided to paint his PS5 black.

The result of this endeavor is in the video below, and the result is very close to that seen on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, for example, which decided to adopt black as their main tone.

So, what did you think of the result? Would you dare to do something like your console? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments. The PS5 was launched today in Brazil.



