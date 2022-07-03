Boy Meets World: Why Shawn & Angela Didn’t Stay Together

Sean and Angela broke up in Boy Knows the World, causing viewers to wonder why their relationship failed. At the beginning of “Boy Meets World,” it was clear that Cory and Topanga were destined to become an iconic couple who appeared on the show. Of course, in the end they got married and had children, and Riley’s daughter became the star of the sequel to the show “A Girl learns the World.” Nevertheless, Sean and Angela were the most interesting couple in the series “Boy meets World”.

Sean (played by Ryder Strong in the series) earned himself a reputation as a bad guy, a man who, as a rule, got along well with girls and was too happy to have short affairs. Then along came Angela (Trina McGee), who was a smart and confident addition to the cast of Boy Knows the World, and she didn’t have time for Sean’s penchant for debauchery. She insisted that they be equal if they had a relationship.

Angela constantly challenged Sean about the quality of his wort and often managed to get him to look at things from a different point of view. Although Sean and Angela’s relationship was far from smooth, it was obvious that they cared deeply about each other. Naturally, the audience wanted Sean and Angela to be together. However, the show’s creator Michael Jacobs never even considered their couple permanent. He felt that despite the intensity of their feelings for each other, every episode involving the couple made it clear why they were incompatible as long-term partners, unlike Corey (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Daniel Fishel). Jacobs believes that the purpose of Sean and Angela’s relationship was to help them grow and develop as people before they move on to more suitable meaningful others.

Notably, Michael Jacobs also said that he received an extraordinary amount of opposition due to Sean and Angela’s breakup due to them being an interracial couple, which unfortunately was still a rarity for television in the 1990s. However, Jacobs discarded this consideration when deciding how to end the relationship, as he felt it would be unfair to keep them together solely because Sean is white and Angela is black. In an unexpected turn of events revealed decades later, Trina McGee stated that she sometimes encountered racist behavior from other actors.

Angela’s time in “Boy Meets World” ended long before its cancellation, when she left to spend a year in Europe with her father. However, they teased that Sean was going to propose to her, but he was interrupted. It took 15 years, but Angela finally saw Sean again in the TV series “The Girl Learns the World”, where it turned out that she got married and soon plans to have children. This meeting led to Sean finally ending the relationship, which allowed him to leave with Maya’s mom, Katie Hart, whom he will marry by the end of the show.