Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From a Key Episode And Having To Watch It Being Filmed

During the seven seasons of “The Boy Learns the World“, regular and guest actors who appeared at the John Adams School constantly appeared. Famous stars played cameo roles: Keri Russell, Linda Cardellini and Adam Scott crossed paths with Corey Matthews and his team. But one recurring star who made an impression was “Step by Step” star Jason Marsden. He played Eric Matthews’ best friend Jason in the 1st and 2nd seasons of the teen sitcom. But like many TV characters, the former child star disappeared without any mention, as he was replaced by his eldest son Matthews’ new best friend. Although leaving the show wasn’t a big deal, he recalled what it was like to be on set after being eliminated from a key BMW episode.

In real life, mirroring the TV show, Marsden was the best friend of actor Eric Matthews Will Friedl. So not appearing on the show was a bit confusing for him. He talked about his participation in the ABC sitcom when he was a guest on the Friedle Pod Meets World podcast. The famous voice actor spoke about his experience in the series. Despite the fact that he no longer appeared in the comedy, he was constantly present on the set, as he hung out with the BMW actors all the time. At the time, the former child star had a recurring role in the TGIF sitcom “Step by Step.” Both shows were filmed in the same lot. The veteran of the sitcom was not offended that he was not asked to answer, but one episode made him feel emotional. Marsden Said He Didn’t appear in the key season finale:

What’s really disappointing is that they brought everyone back for the final episode [the season 5 finale of “Prom”] and made small cameos, except for me. And how would I know, because I was there, watching it live. It would have been nice [to get a response request], but that was fine.

In the finale of the fifth season, Cory, Sean and their friends graduated from John Adam’s School. A key component of the episode was the endless cameos of previous BMW stars. While Mr. Turner was mentioned, only Lee Norris’ Stewart Minkus returned after going missing after the first season. But the fact that Marsden was on set rather than appearing in the graduation episode was a slap in the face to the actor as his character. and Eric got into a few jokes during the first two seasons. However, it could make sense considering that the TV actor only appeared in nine episodes. Of course, this isn’t the first time the “Boy Meets World” alum hasn’t made it to the final episode.

There were still some unanswered questions about Marsden’s absence from the coming-of-age comedy. Friedl and co-host Ryder Strong were puzzled as to why he never appeared on the ABC sitcom again. As a hired actor, actor Rich Halke knew nothing about the fact that he no longer appeared in episodes after season 2. He suggested that it could be because his agent asked for more money. Around the third season, the youth sitcom changed producers. It seemed to him that the new producers did not like him for some reason.

But the fact that he did not appear on the BMW may have been due to his busy schedule, since the graduate of “Boy Meets World” starred in the film “White Squall” around the second season. and the arrogant rich beau of DJ Nelson Burkhardt in another main product of TGIF Full House. Danielle Fishel suggested that his busy schedule could have led to him being discharged after season 2. Marsden claimed he could still play Eric’s best friend as he was always hanging around the set.

But it worked out for Jason Marsden, as he remained one of the main characters of 1990s television with roles in “The Secret World of Alex Mack” and “Star Trek: Deep Space 9”. If fans want to review his time on “Boy Meets World,” they can stream each season with a Disney+ subscription. To find out more of these behind-the-scenes stories and to find out why Danielle Fishel’s character was called Topanga, watch Pod Meets World, hosted by Fishel, Will Friedl and Ryder Strong on iHeartRadio.