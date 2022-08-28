Boy meets world actress turned porn star Maitland Ward explains why she stopped Apologizing

The 45-year-old former star of Boy Meets World, who became a popular porn star Maitland Ward, has made a very successful career after leaving Hollywood. Next month she is releasing a book describing this whole journey, and as part of this process she has been thinking a lot about her life, the decisions she has made, and how she has changed as she has grown older. One of the key changes is how often she apologizes. When she was younger, she apparently apologized for “everything.” Currently? She finished apologizing.

The upcoming book is titled “Rating X: How Porn Freed Me from Hollywood,” and as part of a promotional tour, she recently gave an interview to Yahoo. During the conversation, she reflected on how confusing it was for her to try to understand her sexuality in Hollywood when she was constantly being given mixed messages. She received a lot of attention on the set because of her “long legs” and “fiery red hair”. Sometimes her character in “Boy Knows the World” was even sexualized as part of the plot, as in the episode where she took a risky photo for her boyfriend, and it was spread as a prank. But if she did something like that in real life, she had problems.

If I ever wore something like that or did something like that in real life, Disney, the producers and Hollywood would come down on me. Especially producer Michael Jacobs — he was very adamant that I am a chaste and good girl… It was just confusing. It interfered with my sexual exploration and understanding of who I was for a very long time.

When she was younger and trying to succeed in Hollywood, Ward tried to navigate the aforementioned mixed messages and find a balance. She says it was “confusing” and prevented her from finding out who she was for a long time. It also included a lot of apologies, but now she’s done with it. She is who she is, and she doesn’t care what she looks like or what others might think. That’s why she finished apologizing.

I’m not apologizing for the sex… but I think it’s me in my truth and all that. When I was young, I apologized so much for so many years. I will never apologize again.

Maitland Ward began her transition from a Hollywood actress to an adult content creator after she got married in 2006. At first, she did business through Patreon, creating an extremely successful account, but later she took up professional filming, and now “Only for fans.” She says her husband supports her and her new career has really opened up their sex life.

You can get an X-rated copy of Maitland Ward’s book: How Porn Freed Me from Hollywood when it goes on sale on September 6. It is currently available for pre-order (opens in a new tab). You can also get to know her former Boy Meets World co-stars, with whom she is friends as they revisit the popular series in their new Pod Meets World show. Fans will most likely see Ward as a guest in the future, but since everything is going chronologically and she joined the show later, it may take some time.