Box Office Preview Lightyear falls short of the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Despite the fact that Lightyear still has a good weekend ahead, Lightyear’s box office preview on Thursday night fell short of the successful opening of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Chris Evans leads the cast of the Toy Story spin-off starring Keke Palmer, Peter Son, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isaiah Whitlock Jr. Evans becomes the third main actor voicing Buzz Lightyear after Tim Allen in the original Toy Story films and Patrick Warburton in the animated series Buzz Lightyear from Star Command.

Lightyear acts as the origin story of the fictional toy character Tim Allen, based on the Toy Story universe. The film follows Buzz as he accidentally abandons him and his Star Command team on an alien planet without hyperspace fuel to bring them home. After trying experimental fuel to help them return home, Buzz finds himself transported 62 years into the future and must team up with a group of budding newcomers from the Space Rangers to return to his timeline and defeat the evil Emperor Zurg.

When the film finally hits theaters, the deadline brought news of Lightyear’s box office in a preview. The Toy Story spin-off, which earned $5.2 million for Wednesday and Thursday night screenings, fell short of the $6.3 million earned by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last April. Despite this, Lightyear still predicts that it will earn between $70 and $85 million at the end of the holiday weekend.

Lightyear’s box office figures for the preview may come as a surprise to some, given that they not only come from one of the largest animation studios in Hollywood, but also from one of the most famous genre franchises with Toy Story. In addition, early projections for the film suggested that Lightyear would surpass the successful opening of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at $72.1 million. At the time of writing this article, the sequel to a video game movie holds the record for the best opening of a family movie during a pandemic.

Unlike Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Pixar Lightyear’s expectations among viewers were divided, namely that Tim Allen would be remade with Chris Evans for the film. In addition, despite the fact that reviews of the film were generally positive, “Lightyear” was inferior to other “Toy Story” films, receiving a 79 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is significantly lower than the 90-100 percent ratings of the original Pixar trilogy. . But given that Lightyear faces stiff competition from Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion, it will be interesting to see if it can match its initial designs to surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or ultimately fail by the end of the first weekend.