Box office expert explains how “The Best Shooter: The Success of Maverick” affects “The Reign of Jurassic World” and “Light Year”

“Best Shooter: Maverick” took just a few days to become a record-breaking movie, giving star Tom Cruise his best first weekend. Its minimal drop in second-weekend earnings sets it apart from other cruise films (and most blockbusters in general). The success of Maverick is great news for Paramount, Cruise and everyone who worked on the film. As Comscore box office expert Paul Dergarabedian explains, the success of Maverick can affect Jurassic World Dominion from Universal and Lightyear from Pixar — in a good way.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” May Be the Best Tom Cruise Movie Ever

Films with Tom Cruise have collected more than $4.4 billion during his career. This is an impressive statistic, but there is one bar that he did not reach: the film earned $ 1 billion at the box office.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” could change that and stand out from other Cruise movies.

Maverick earned more than $557 million worldwide in just 10 days according to Box Office Mojo. “War of the Worlds” and the last three films “Mission Impossible” are the only films about Cruises that generally show the best results (without adjusting for inflation).

Maverick will not play in China or Russia, which could reduce its chances by a billion dollars. Nevertheless, it is close to becoming the biggest blockbuster of Cruz’s career. And his success could affect Jurassic World Dominion Chris Pratt and Lightyear Chris Evans.

How “the success of Maverick can affect “Jurassic World Dominion” and “Light Year” in a good way”

Comscore provides media data and audience behavior information, according to the company’s website, and Paul Dergarabedian is a senior media analyst. Like many industry experts, he was impressed by Maverick’s hot start. Looking at the Memorial Day cash register, he talked about its records and the marketing buzz around it.

Dergarabedian also explained how the success of “Maverick” and “cinematic experience” could be great news for Chris Pratt’s “Jurassic Dominion” and Chris Evans’ “Lightyear.”

“It’s great not only for the audience, but also for studios, especially for cinemas, and it also gives a good tailwind for all the big films that will be on the way. Films like “Elvis”, “Lightyear” and “No”, among others, all strive to get very good box office receipts, because there is such momentum in cinemas now.”

Box Office Analyst Paul Dergarabedian

Moviegoers may need a reminder of what makes a movie theater so unique, especially when watching blockbusters. Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick delivered. Movie fans seem ready to gather en masse again, and Jurassic World Dominion (June 10) and Lightyear (June 17) may benefit from the trend set by Maverick.