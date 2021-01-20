Box of Pokémon TCG boosters auctioned for $ 400,000

During an auction festival that took place last Thursday (14), a box of boosters from the first edition of Pokémon Trading Card Game was sold for US $ 400 thousand (approximately R $ 2.108 million, in direct conversion), along with several other rare items in the collection.

The package auctioned during the Comics and Comic Art Auction, which took place in Dallas, Texas, was a 1999 original and part of the first edition of Pokémon cards. The lot contained 32 boosters with 11 cards each, one of which is the very rare Charizard, which has already been sold on other occasions for values ​​that reached the $ 220,000 mark.

The sale of the box took the podium of the Heritage Auditions category, surpassing another set of boosters that was sold in November 2020 for $ 360,000 (about R $ 1.9 million). In addition, 15 more batches of Pokémon cards participated in the auction, resulting in a total collection of US $ 1.3 million.

With the end of the auctions, everything indicates that the box of boosters could break a sales record again, since the buyer is studying to trade it for values ​​above US $ 480 thousand.