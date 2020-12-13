Box Has: how to recover the password?

Accessing the Caixa Tem application to move the emergency aid balance is an easy task, just inform the CPF and the code created during the benefit registration. However, if you spend some time without opening the app and forgetting the password, you will not be able to use the functions offered by Poupança Social Digital.

If this happens, there is no reason to despair, as it is possible to recover the Caixa Tem password with a few simple steps and using the cell phone, as long as you still have access to the registered email when you started using the app.

Once your password is recovered, you will be able to access Caixa Tem to check your balance and statement, make transfers, pay bills and other services, using the money from your emergency aid account or other benefits (the app also serves to receive FGTS emergency aid and BEm assistance, as well as more government programs).

How to recover Caixa Tem password?

In the following tutorial, we explain how to recover the Caixa Tem password to regain access to Caixa’s digital account. The steps are basically the same in the Android and iOS versions of the app. Check out.

1. Open the Caixa Tem app on your Android phone or iPhone and tap “Sign in” on the home page.

2. On the next screen, enter your CPF number, check the “I am not a robot” checkbox and press the “Next” option.

3. When you reach the screen where you should enter the forgotten access code, tap on the “Recover Password” alternative.

4. To proceed, it will be necessary to inform the CPF once more, check the option “I am not a robot” and then tap on “Continue”.

5. By doing this, the app will display the alert that you will receive an email at the registered email address when using Digital Social Savings for the first time, containing the instructions for the procedure.

6. Now, you need to access your email and locate the message sent by Caixa Tem. It must have the title “Password reset” and the user identified as “Login Box” as the sender. If you can’t find it in your inbox, take a look at your account’s “Spam” folder.

7. After locating it, open the message and look for the option “Link to reset credentials”, in the middle of the text, and touch it. Before we continue, it is worth mentioning that the password reset link expires in 720 minutes after receipt, which you have to change the code.

8. After opening the link, you will be directed to a page where you can register the new password for Caixa Tem, but do not forget to follow the rules shown on the website, which include the use of a numeric password with at least six digits, without numbers repeated consecutively. The date of birth and CPF cannot be used as an access credential.

9. Did you enter your new access code? Inform him again in the “Confirm password” field. If in doubt if you are typing correctly, press the eye icon on the right to view the digits entered. End the process by tapping “Continue”.

10. Ready! Your new password has been created.

After resetting the Caixa password, following the steps above, the system directs the user to the digital account automatically and can return to using the app normally.

In the following accesses, whether to move the aid money or the amount received through another benefit, just inform the CPF and the new registered access code whenever the system asks for your credentials.



