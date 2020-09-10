Box Design of Xbox Series X Revealed

Following Microsoft’s announcement of the price of the Xbox Series X and Series S, the box design of the Series X emerged. It looks like Microsoft designed a box that directly displays the Xbox Series X instead of a flashy box design.

Having finally made the announcement that gamers have been waiting for a long time in the past days, Microsoft has officially announced the budget-friendly brother of the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, as well as the pre-order and release dates of both devices.

Immediately after Microsoft’s announcement, e-commerce sites started to create product pages for the new generation game consoles of the Xbox family, and the product page opened by Canadian e-commerce site La Source revealed the box design as well as detailed photos of the new generation Xbox. .

When we look at the box design of the Xbox Series X, we see a front face that shows the upper part of the device in zoom. There is a ‘Series X’ logo at the bottom left, and 4K 120FPS and 1 TB SSD information at the bottom right. On the side of the box is the full version of the Xbox Series X and the visual of the game handle.

Although Microsoft preferred to show the Xbox Series X itself rather than the flashy design lines in the box design of the Xbox Series X, this ‘plain’ design may have to be changed in the future. Because the box design in question is likely to be met with reaction from those with tripophobia.

What is tripophobia?

Tripophobia is a condition in which clumps of holes on the surface of any object cause a feeling of fear, anxiety, or disgust. For example; A strawberry or a perforated sponge can cause a feeling of disgust in people with trypophobia.

There is currently no image of the Xbox Series S box design. However, it is expected to have a similar box design to the Xbox Series X. By the way, for those who do not know; The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available for pre-order starting September 22 and releasing November 10. The Series X will cost $ 499, and the Series S will cost $ 299.

Photos of Xbox Series X



