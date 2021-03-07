Box content surprise in Oppo Find X3 Pro

New details are emerging about the Find X3 series, which is expected to be announced by Oppo on March 11. The leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro box content gives an eye to Samsung and Xiaomi.

Oppo intimidates competitors with the Find X3 Pro box content

Oppo Find X3 Pro, its design and features have already appeared. The smart phone, which has already been talked about with its features, gives an eye to its competitors with the contents of the box.

Accordingly, the Find X3 Pro does not intend to join the charger trend with the iPhone 12 out of the box. The Oppo Find X3 Pro box contains another surprise besides the charger. Accordingly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro model will include a wired headset in the box.

After Apple unloaded the contents of the box, rivals Samsung and Xiaomi first mocked this new environmental trend. On the other hand, Samsung followed the same trend with the Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi with the Mi 11 and the contents of the box without a charger.

Oppo’s answer, which remained silent compared to its competitors, was the Find X3 Pro box. Of course, the contents of this box have not been verified yet, as the brand has no official statement on this issue.

However, with the Oppo Find X3 Pro to be introduced next week, the company will answer all questions.

Oppo Find X3 Pro features

On the screen side, the Find X3 Pro will appear with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. This screen will have 120Hz screen refresh and HDR10 Plus technology. The screen, which will come with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, will appear with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The model will be released with ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. On the storage side, there are 12 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB options.

The Oppo Find X3 has an interesting camera bump that houses a quad camera. Accordingly, 50 Megapixel resolution and 5x optical zoom on the main camera side welcome us. The other three cameras are 13 Megapixel telephoto lens, 50 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 3 Megapixel macro lens, respectively. In addition, there is a 32 Megapixel wide-angle camera on the front of the device.