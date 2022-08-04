BOTW 2 Can Shake Things Up Just Like Zelda 2: Adventure Of Link

Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 can and maybe even should shake up the series to the extent that Zelda 2 did in the 80s. Zelda 2: The Adventure Of Link is known for radically changing the gameplay of the then-nascent series, turning it from a top-down adventure into a side-scrolling action role-playing game. Breath Of The Wild 2 may turn out to be an equally large-scale change.

Of course, this is unlikely, since the trailers shown after the game’s announcement promised the same gameplay cycle as the previous Breath Of The Wild, with some minor/major gameplay improvements and new areas to explore. Fans expect a lot from this game: from Breath Of The Wild 2, bringing Sidon back and possibly giving him more opportunities, to the game’s narrative, which is more closely aligned with the larger Zelda timeline. However, what if the game knocked the ground out from under your feet, completely departing from what was created by BOTW?

It is quite possible that the still vague trailers of Breath Of The Wild 2 are a complete fiction, hiding what the game really is. This tactic is familiar to fans of Marvel movies where big spoiler scenes are shown, but the VFX details are altered or altered to hide a big twist. So how likely is it that this is the case, and what will a completely different version of Breath Of The Wild 2 look like in general?

BOTW 2 may be a more traditional role-playing game similar to Skyrim

The trailer can hide or lie a lot, for example, what role the broken main sword will play in BOTW 2, but Nintendo probably wouldn’t create an entire fake trailer just to hide a fundamentally different style of play. Especially since, as Zelda 2 and similar games prove, Nintendo has never been ashamed to shake things up and support them. Therefore, if BOTW 2 differs from its predecessor, it may take more from another source.

One of the most popular role-playing games released over the past few decades is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and although the first BOTW borrowed a little from the game, the sequel can take another step forward. Incorporating more RPG elements into the game, such as skills and character development, could potentially take the foundation laid in Zelda 2 and evolve it to create a true Zelda RPG. To go in a different direction, BOTW 2 can completely abandon the open world; none of the examples will contradict the little that the trailers of the game have shown.

The release of BOTW in 2017 did not allow the Zelda fandom to predict with confidence where the series will go next, as the BOTW development team has already demonstrated a bold willingness to abandon everything that was previously installed in favor of something new. The upcoming sequel may be an attempt to build on the hugely successful gameplay of the previous game, or it may be another roll of the dice to see how much the Zelda formula can be changed before it breaks. In any case, Breath Of The Wild 2 remains one of the most anticipated Nintendo games in the last few years.