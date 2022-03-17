Bottom Picking Period: Whales Are Buying These Altcoins!

Let’s take a look at which altcoins/tokens the Ethereum whales sold and which ones they accumulated in the process as Bitcoin bulls once again seize the $40,000 level.

Whales divest these altcoin projects

The WhaleStats chart below shows the top-selling cryptocurrencies in the last 24-hour timeframe of the top 100 Ethereum whales with an average value of $1,677,404,900 and an average of 160,008 ETH, 183 tokens and 4 NFTs, after excluding known exchanges and project wallets. Derivative products of the FTX exchange BULL and BEAR are the current volatile market ETH whale frequently traded tokens. With the exception of Ethereum, stablecoins USDC, BUSD, and USDT saw sales of around $2 million in the process. The token of the FTX exchange is in the 4th place with $ 420 thousand in FTT.

Next up are the popular altcoin projects BAT, FTM and API3. Whales have been increasing FTM sales for some time now. Here is the overview of the list with these cryptocurrencies:

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Tether (USDT)

API3 (API3)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Phantom (FTM)

3X Long Bitcoin Token (BULL)

3X Short Bitcoin Token (BEAR)

Small volume tokens most traded by whales

The chart below shows the 10 cryptocurrencies with the most total transactions among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. Pendle, a protocol for tokenizing yield and an AMM for trading with tokenized returns and other time-decreasing assets, is the most traded small-volume cryptocurrency by whales in the past 7 days. You can find the list of NFT tokens that we have transferred as Kriptokoin.com and that whales make the most transactions here.

Here is the overview of the list with the above cryptocurrencies:

Pendle

PILLAR (PLR)

Z.com USD (ZUSD)

PayPie (PPP)

NucleusVision (nCash)

SpiderDAO Token (SPDR)

HYDRO TOKEN (HYDRO)

Envoy Token (VOY)

Shping Coin (SHPING)

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token (MVL)