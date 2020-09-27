Bottas is the winner of the 2020 Russian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas achieved victory in the Russian Grand Prix, the 10th race of the Formula 1 World Championship, which started on September 25. Following Bottas, Max Verstappen finished second, while Hamilton settled for third.

The Formula 1 World Championship continues with the 10th race of the season hosted by Russia. The Russian Grand Prix, which started last Friday and ended today, was once again the scene of much talked about moments. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who started the race in third place, took the first place by leaving Max Verstappen behind and Lewis Hamilton was penalized.

35-year-old master racer Lewis Hamilton, who had won a total of 90 times in previous Formula 1 races, wanted to win the Russian Grand Prix and reach Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, but he had to place third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was given two penalties of five seconds each:

Bottas scored an easy win over Verstappen, while at the same time scoring his first win since the Austrian Grand Prix, the opening race of the season. Bottas, who got his 2nd victory in the season, achieved his 9th race victory in his career.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who started the Russian Grand Prix from pole position, was scrutinized by the officials for taking off in the wrong place before the race. After the race started, the master pilot was given two penalties of five seconds for doing two take-off training in the wrong place.

The names in the top 10 in the ranking are as follows:

Valtteri Bottas – 1: 34’00.364

Max Verstappen – 1: 34’08.093

Lewis Hamilton – 1: 34’23.093

Sergio Perez: 1: 34’30.922

Daniel Ricciardo – 1: 34’52.429

Charles Leclerc – 1: 35’02.550

Esteban Ocon – 1: 35’08.370

Daniil Kvyat – 1: 35’09.104

Pierre Gasly – 1: 35’30.130

Alexander Albon – 1: 35’38.224

The excitement at the Formula 1 2020 World Championship will continue with the Eifel Grand Prix, which will be run between October 9-11. Then, respectively, Portugal and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held. Championships will be run from 13-15 November the 14th season of Grand Prix racing will continue with Turkey.



