Both wristband and headset: Huawei Talkband B6

Huawei launched the smart life product it had previously planned. In the event, the Chinese technology giant’s smart bracelet called Huawei TalkBand B6 attracted attention. Here are the features of the new smart bracelet!

Huawei TalkBand B6 features revealed

It is known by the close circles that Huawei’s B series products have special features. The remarkable detail at the launch also confirmed this statement. Huawei TalkBand B6 does not only offer wristband features, it also acts as a Bluetooth headset when requested.

Introduced with the motto “2-in-1 wristband and headphones”, Band B6 comes with a 1.53-inch 3D curved screen with 326 PPI pixel density. Huawei Band B6 also supports smart reminders such as text messages, incoming calls, alarm clocks, timings and functions such as weather control, scanning QR codes, controlling music playback, and taking photos remotely.

On the hardware side, the smart bracelet takes power from the Kirin A1 processor and supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It offers clearer phone calls thanks to the microphone noise reduction feature. Supporting connection with two devices at the same time, the wristband offers 8 hours of talk time. The device, which is said to offer 4 hours of talk time with a 10-minute charge, charges over the Type-C connection.

The most interesting point of the smartwatch is the embedded Bluetooth headset. The smart watch, officially a Bluetooth headset with a silicone eartip when you remove the watchband, supports more comprehensive and professional health monitoring, including heart rate, sleep, stress, blood oxygen level, and physiological cycles for women.

The Huawei Band B6, which will be available in coral red, titanium silver gray, camellia brown, obsidian black and brown, will be available in China on August 6. It has not yet been officially announced when it will go on sale in Europe.



