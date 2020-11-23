Both wireless charger and alarm clock

As wireless charging becomes more popular, different alternatives are beginning to emerge. We’ve witnessed wireless charging options via Bluetooth speakers, table lamps and even a laptop. Now, the watch manufacturer Timex has joined the wireless charging trend by turning the alarm clock into a wireless charger. Here is the wireless charger in alarm clock look:

Wireless charger in alarm clock view

Many products used daily are getting smarter now. As such, different types of devices started to appear. The product, which is both an alarm clock and a wireless charger signed by Timex, was approved a few days ago by the Wireless Power Consortium.

The alarm clock has a red LED display and a built-in wireless charger. From the image provided by WPC, users can set two different alarms on the clock. This device, which comes in black, has the part on the top that will charge the phone. Basically, the image we see is that the phone is placed on the alarm clock, but because it has wireless charging feature, the phone is also charging.

There are a few physical buttons right next to where the wireless charging coil of the device is placed. Timex’s new device, which has appeared with similar designs before, or price information is not yet available.



