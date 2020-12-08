Both Bulls and Bears Losing Power in Bitcoin

Bitcoin saw high price volatility in 2020. Bitcoin, which gained momentum with the collapse in March and the subsequent recovery, reached new ATH values ​​and broke records in some exchanges. Whether Bitcoin, holding on to $ 19,000 in the last quarter of the year, could rise to $ 20,000 was the most curious subject. So how are the market participants doing now? Are the BTC bulls and bears as strong as they seem?

Although Bitcoin price predictions are generally in an upward trend, they continue to be a matter of debate among cryptocurrency investors. With the big expectation, it was also revealed that the expected volatility in the BTC market was not seen. Analytics firm Skew showed in the fourth quarter of the year that Bitcoin currently lacks the volatility it normally has. Skew wrote:

“Quiet rally: Bitcoin does not have its usual volatility now, even though the fourth quarter saw a strong rally from $ 10k to $ 20k.”

“Boring time” review for Bitcoin

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju also shared a comment in support of the Skew data. Boring time, which is used to mean boring / sedentary times, became the CEO’s preferred term for Bitcoin. Ki Young stated the following on the subject:

“Fewer people are investing BTC in exchanges.

Fewer people are investing fixedcoin in exchanges.

The buying and selling pressure is weakening. Boring time for Bitcoin could take longer than we thought. ”

The analyst had previously warned

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe made an analysis by showing the Bitcoin dominance index on October 3, 2020. Michael said he expected a relatively boring quarter in the cryptocurrency market, where corrections would occur. Referring to Bitcoin dominance, the analyst also stated that BTC dominance will rise in the first quarter of 2021, followed by the altcoin season.



