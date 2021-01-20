Bot turns Reddit discussions into Ace Attorney debates

Those who follow Reddit know that it is quite common to find people who end up getting involved in discussions with arguments that are sometimes good, sometimes not so good. With an eye on it, a programmer named Micah Price had a brilliant idea: to turn this type of conversation into Ace Attorney debates.

According to the creator of this project, the idea came after seeing some memes on video on YouTube. Using Python, he created a robot that can read a small selection of comments within the forum and turn them into something similar to what you can see in the sequence:

The creator commented that if the user wants to see the robot in action, just use the command! Objectionbot in a Reddit session. Another detail is that the bot keeps an eye on the popularity of comments, and takes this into account when creating the video.

Did you enjoy the creation? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.