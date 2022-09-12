Boston Marathon Announces Decision on Non-binary Runners Boston Marathon Announces Decision on non-binary runners

According to 19thnews.com , one of the most competitive running events in the world is taking a step towards full inclusivity.

According to the post, the Boston Marathon now includes a non-binary unit with more details on what time they have to hit to join the race.

Between the ages of 18 and 34 (the youngest group in the race), non-binary runners had to record a marathon time of three hours and 30 minutes between September of last year and the present; with a slight increase in time for each age group.

One runner and director of an LGBTQ+ running club said he felt “instant excitement” after it became known.

“Personally, I’m very excited to find out what I need to do to qualify for the wishlist race, and thrilled that my community of non—binary runners is recognized by the Boston Athletic Association,” they told The 19th.

It has been a long time for non-binary participants who have been pushing for a change in policy and qualifying deadlines for many years.