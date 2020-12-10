Boston Dynamics sold to Hyundai at a record price

Hyundai announced that it purchased Boston Dynamics, the company that attracted attention with its robot dog, for $ 921 million. This news, which first appeared as an allegation last week, has become official today. Hyundai surprised by the acquisition of Boston Dynamics, which has achieved very successful works in robotics. Because it is not known exactly why this purchase was made.

Boston Dynamics changed hands for the second time in three years

Boston Dynamics was first acquired by Google in 2013. When the dates show 2017, Boston Dynamics, which came under the umbrella of SoftBank, joined Hyundai in the last month of 2020.

The robot dog Spot, for which the company is famous, was produced in a limited edition last year. Reaching a small number of people, can Spot reach more users under Hyundai? The answer to this question may find an answer in the coming months. Hyundai also has industrial robots called Handle and Atlas.

Today, Hyundai is known not only in the automotive sector, but also with its investments in different fields from time to time. The next move of the company, which entered the robotics field with this acquisition, is eagerly awaited.



