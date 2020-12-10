Boston Dynamics acquired by Hyundai

Robots and robotics studies are among the most interesting areas of the technology world recently. Boston Dynamics gives the most media examples on this subject. Videos of the company’s robots that can act like humans or dogs are quite talked about. This popularity also seems to have helped Boston Dynamics find a new owner. According to reports in South Korean media, Boston Dynamics is being bought by Hyundai.

No wonder Hyundai is interested in robotics technologies. Most of the major automotive companies invest substantially in robotic technologies. However, at the center of these investments are industrial investment robots and robots that provide mobility support.

Boston Dynamics’ relationship with robots is different from industrial robots. The company, which has its roots in MIT and operated under Google for a while, managed to attract attention with its humanoid robot Atlas and robot dog Spot.

Although Boston Dynamics’ robots attract media attention, there are serious questions about the economic return of robots. Therefore, it is not possible to say anything about how Hyundai will use Boston Dynamics technology.

According to the allegations; Hyundai will pay $ 921 million to SoftBank, the company’s current owner, for Boston Dynamics. Although there is no confirmation from the parties yet, it is said that the official announcement will be made as of today.



