Boss Fights Elven Ring DLC can’t pass by

FromSoftware is known for releasing downloadable content for its dark fantasy role-playing games, and it is likely that it will release an extension for its latest Elden Ring game. The Elden Ring setting is full of dramatic knowledge, secrets and mysterious characters that will make boss battles epic. The following minor characters, in particular, will be terrifying and exciting opponents to face in the hypothetical Elden Ring DLC.

From a certain point of view, the gameplay and narrative of Elden Ring are just the last chapters of a much longer and epic story that the player only glimpses in fragments. Long before the player’s Tarnished Character returns to the Intermediate Lands in search of the Old Ring, mythical heroes and monsters have left their mark on the world. Ancient dragons ruled the heavens with the help of crimson lightning, the mysterious queen with gloomy eyes and her servants hunted the gods with the help of black flames, the queen of the Elden Ring Marika and Godfrey created a new dynasty with the help of a blade and golden power, General Radan stopped the stars in the sky, and the twins Malenia and Mikella grew a completely new world tree that creatures of all shapes and sizes could call home.

The game world of Elden Ring is rich in details, diverse in environment and replete with enemies of different origins and affiliations. At the same time, there are many unsolved mysteries in the simulated expanses of the Intermediate Lands, as well as world-defining characters that the player can only glimpse from rumors, sculptures and descriptions of objects. These invisible titans of Elden Ring lore and backstory could make great DLC bosses, especially if they could plausibly be present in a new region unlocked by DLC.

Potential battle with the boss DLC Elden Ring — Mikella from Halligtree

In the main Elden Ring game, players encounter the Demigod Mikella after defeating Mog, the Lord of Blood, at the very peak of his Mogwin Palace. A body hidden in a cocoon, a single scarred hand sticking out of the web, Mikella seems to be in the process of metamorphosis, turning from her young golden-haired self into something new and strange. Currently, players cannot interact with Mikella’s cocoon, but many Elden Ring fans believe that the upcoming DLC for the game will be unlocked with an item that will allow players to wake up Mikella inside his egg-shaped cocoon or allow them to immerse themselves in his memories.

Although Mikella never talks or interacts with players in the main Elden Ring game, it is possible to construct a hypothetical scenario of a battle with Mikella’s boss simply by studying his gaming knowledge. According to some item descriptions, Michella was a master of the Golden Order Fundamentalism and probably used spells such as Triple Rings of Light or Radagon Rings of Light in a boss battle. Michella, like his sister Malenia, was an Empyrean—a being capable of becoming a vessel for the power of an External God—but also created Pure Golden Needles capable of or cutting people off from the influence of these Gods (for example, the one used in the Elden Ring to help Millicent fight the Scarlet Rot). If the players were really fighting Mikella, possessed by an External God like the Formless Mother, they could end the fight by striking Mikella with one of his own Pure Golden Needles, freeing him from the influence of the possessing deity. According to the description of the item “The Witch Branch”, Mikella was also supernaturally charismatic and inspired a fanatical devotion to these items; this detail of Laura can be the basis for a boss battle, where Mikella summons waves of loyal servants to protect herself.

A potential battle with the boss DLC Elden Ring — The Queen with gloomy eyes

The clothing, weapons, and spells of the Apostles’ enemies made of Divine Skin — the first of which gives Elden Ring players the opportunity to transform into a Leather Face — contain terrifying descriptions of their ruthless hunting of the gods, their grotesque practice of making clothes from the skins of their victims, and the deadly Black Flames with which they once burned deities to death. Many descriptions of these items also mention the Dusky—eyed Queen, an ancient being who was the ruler—or even the progenitor-of the Apostles and Nobles of the God-Skinned. According to the description of the Black Flame Ritual Spell, the Dusky-Eyed Queen was once an Empyrean chosen by Two Fingers who served the Supreme Will, while the description of the Black Flame Protective Spell suggests that the Apostles of God’s Skin received their Black Flame powers after receiving their Queen’s Embrace.

In the descriptions of some of the main items of the Elden Ring, it is stated that the Queen with Gloomy Eyes was defeated at some point by Queen Marika’s servant Maliket, who seized the Queen’s power over the Destined Death and imprisoned her in his black blade.