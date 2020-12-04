Bose’s new wireless headset seen in official documents

Bose is preparing to launch a new wireless headset. The existence of this new headset was seen in the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) database. According to the database, the headset will appear under the name of Bose Sport Open Earbuds.

Sport Open Earbuds looks like it will have a visually similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live headset. Headphone knobs will be attached like a hook instead of going inside the ear. Although Bose does not reveal the name of the headset, the design shows that the primary purpose of use is sports. Documentation also shows the future of a charger along with the headphones.

The Sport Earbuds model with in-ear design came to the fore this year. This headset was described as a version of QuietComfort Earbuds without active noise cancellation. Sport Open Earbuds seem to be an option targeting those who want a more comfortable experience while doing sports.

Many details about Bose Sport Open Earbuds remain unknown. It is necessary to wait a little longer to learn the details such as the price of the headset, release date and battery life.



