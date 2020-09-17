Bose QC35 II wireless headset is now a gaming headset

The Quiet Comfort 35 II (QC35 II) is not the newest noise canceling headset in Bose’s portfolio. However, the headset managed to pull the lights again. The QC35 II has been transformed by Bose into a wired gaming headset.

The Quiet Comfort 35 II gaming headset will be sold for $ 329.95. In addition to the old QC35 II overhead headset, there are two new accessories in the box. One of them is a detachable wired boom microphone. This microphone is 3.5 mm to the computer. will be connected through the jack. The microphone is also suitable for use in Discord’s voice chat system. The other accessory is a dial that is connected to the computer via USB, which allows both volume control and microphone settings. The pre-order period has started for the product.

It can be said that $ 329.95 is a high price for a gaming headset. However, it is a fact that it seems attractive to have such an accessory that can be used for podcast recording or listening to music as well as gaming experience on the PC. Very few gaming headsets feature active noise canceling.

It should be noted that Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support is also remarkable. Headphones with such features are usually sold for around $ 300 today. Extra accessories purchased by paying $ 30 also make the price reasonable in general.

The Bose QC35 II gaming headset has Bluetooth support. However, it will not be possible to pair Bluetooth with another device while the headset is wired to the computer. According to the information given by Bose; headset, 3.5 mm. When connected to a computer with its wired microphone, it has a battery life of 40 hours. In wireless use, the battery life is reduced to 20 hours. The headset, which is charged via the micro USB port, will provide up to 5 hours of wired use with a 15-minute charge.



