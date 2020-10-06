Bose, Logitech and Sonos product decision from Apple

Apple has stopped selling products from Bose, Logitech and Sonos. It will no longer be possible to find the products of these brands in Apple’s physical stores or the Apple Online Store. In this way, the company will put Apple and Beats branded audio products a little more in its stores.

According to Bloomberg’s report, in a statement sent to Sonos from Apple regarding the issue, it was stated that “the company will not sell third-party speakers in its stores after September”. Sonos’ shares lost 7 percent after the release of this news.

Apple is expected to introduce its first on-ear headset, called the AirPods Studio, soon. The company is also said to be working on a new AirPods headset and HomePod speaker.

Disabling Bose, Logitech, and Sonos branded products is not surprising when it comes to Apple. The company had made a similar move before and stopped selling Fitbit products in its stores before releasing the Apple Watch.



