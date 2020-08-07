Bosch to solve software and electronics complexity

Among the product groups that change with software and electronic products, we can also count today’s cars. The software-intensive electronic systems market is predicted to grow by about 15 percent each year until 2030. In this area, Bosch decided to establish its new business unit under the name of Mobility Computing Solutions for Future Vehicles.

Mobility IT Solutions business unit from Bosch

Bosch is establishing a new division, Mobility Information Solutions business unit. As of the beginning of 2021, existing and new customers will receive electronic systems and required software from a single source, that is, from this department, which employs approximately 17,000 employees.

Along with the technology, there is a significant increase in the complexity of automotive engineering. On the other hand, the transition to sophisticated electronics and more software is gaining momentum.

The goal of Bosch’s new business unit will be to reduce this complexity through cross-domain software and electronic solutions. In addition, the unit aims to activate new vehicle functions much faster. To achieve this, Bosch assigned software, electrical and electronic engineers from the fields of driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, in-vehicle infotainment systems, power transmission solutions and vehicle body electronics to the new unit.

Bosch Board Member and Chairman of the Mobility Solutions Industry, Dr. Stefan Hartung said in a statement on the subject:

“Even now there are about 100 million lines of software code in a vehicle. Only a company with a wide range of electronics and software expertise will be in a position to shape the future of mobility ”

Ten years ago, an automobile had about 10 million lines of software code, while the software of autonomous vehicles will contain 300 to 500 million lines of code. To put this in context, one million lines of software code is equivalent to about 18,000 printed pages.

Technology and service provider Bosch quickly recognized the importance of vehicle software and has been developing software in-house for nearly 40 years. The company invests 3 billion Euros each year in this.

In addition, Bosch is making great efforts to ensure that the E / E (electrical / electronic) architecture of the vehicles is future-proof. Therefore, the company places the new business unit in charge of the development of on-board computers, control units and sensors at the same time. Their seamless interaction will be very important in the future.

Relevant units of the Power Transmission Solutions, Chassis Systems Control and Automotive Electronics departments will come together in the new Mobility Information Solutions section. This means that the new unit will have around 17,000 employees in more than 40 locations in over 20 countries.

Bosch announced in April of this year that the Mobility Solutions business segment brought together all the electronic production activities. The Automotive Electronics division now coordinates the production of control units and vehicle computers in all vehicle areas. Thus, the company also provides synergy in its production operations. The new production network will cover approximately 24,000 employees at 21 plants in 14 countries.



