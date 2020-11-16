Boruto: the 10 favorite characters of anime fans

Boruto is a series of manga and anime that follows the Naruto saga. The series focuses on the trajectory of Naruto Uzumaki as Hokage, but with an emphasis on the life of Boruto Uzumaki, his son, and friends, who are also children of the characters in the original story.

Boruto: next generation

Naruto fans live a complicated relationship with Boruto’s story. The series has a different rhythm and gives the audience a somewhat strange feeling, since, in the perception of some, it tends to twist the plots too much.

Combating polarization and plot complications, the main characters of the series are able to carry the program on their backs. As in the saga that gave rise to it, the most recent story works very well in the development of each shinobi.

This way, fans can connect to the characters more easily, whether they are older or current.

Because of this, Minha Série decided to bring the list with the 10 Boruto characters most loved by fans.

10. Metal Lee

Metal is the son of Rock Lee and looks a lot like his parent. The boy inherited all of his father’s power and ability, along with honor and respectability. However, the young man has a serious “stage fright” problem. Whenever he is in the spotlight, Metal lets anxiety overwhelm him and it ends up making him hang.

9. Chocho Akimichi

She is Choji’s daughter. The character, like her father, never refuses an invitation to eat, but she is much more than that. Chocho is extremely romantic and, unlike Choji, does not suffer when they offend her. She is from the new generation of the trio Ino-Shika-Cho, together with Inojin and Shikadai. Interestingly, the creators lost weight after the anime, leaving many fans frustrated with the decision.

8. Mitsuki

Mitsuki is a very different character, since he is a synthetic human created from a clone of Orochimaru. Mitsuki has an extremely calm and well-behaved personality, being, for the most part, cheerful and relaxed. He is a great admirer of Naruto and Sasuke, as well as one of Boruto’s main friends.

7. Inojin Yamanaka

Inojin is the son of Ino and Sai Yamanaka, being a perfect mix of them. He is always accompanied by Chocho and Shikadai Nara, representing the trio that was made by the parents of the characters. Although very “chatty”, Inojin is the most obedient and sensible of the trio, but he can end up being a little indifferent to other people’s feelings.

6. Konohamaru Sarutobi

The first character that came straight from the Naruto series, Konohamaru is a plate full of nostalgia for fans. In Boruto, he has the role of being Jonin and takes care of the children in a very admirable way. The consequences of his grandfather’s death still haunt him and give the character a more painful air.

5. Boruto Uzumaki

Wait a second! Is the series about him and isn’t he first? Well, that’s right. The son of Naruto and Hinata failed to achieve the same fame with fans, losing the competition to be the most adored of the series. He, like his father, is quite loud, stubborn and energetic, but he can’t get close to Naruto’s success.

4. Sarada Uchiha

When it comes to standing out, Sarada is the right character for that. Sakura and Sasuke’s daughter didn’t make it to the podium, but she has enough charisma and adoration from fans. She goes through a lot of personality changes during the anime and is, like her parents, a student dedicated to being a great ninja.

3. Shikadai Nara

The last member of the current generation of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio is Shikadai. A character impossible to not be loved, but with a defect: to be almost identical to Shikamaru Nara. Like his father, he is somewhat lazy and not at all excited about training, being a person with an extremely serious moral code.

2. Shikamaru Nara

Also coming from the original series, Shikamaru is practically a new person in Boruto. In addition to a great ally of Naruto to solve the problems of the protagonist’s Hokage, he has become a more responsible person and is one of the characters that most appears in the anime.

1. Naruto Uzumaki

Although this series is not necessarily about him, Naruto managed to become the protagonist in the hearts of fans. He is no longer the same, as he needs to protect the village and all the people inside it. Naruto isn’t in all the episodes either and the show is about his son, but every time he appears, the screen and the eyes of the fans shine in a different way. The relationship with Boruto is a very complicated issue and one of the most important points of the anime.



