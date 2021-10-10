Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 219 Now Available

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: The new episode 219 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now available, so here we tell you how you can see it online with subs in Spanish. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the sequel to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden based on the adventures of Boruto, is one of the hot anime this season. The work takes place after the events of the original by Masashi Kishimoto, so it allows us to discover the story of Naruto’s son in audiovisual format. If we prefer to read, we have the manga available for free, legally and in Spanish in Manga Plus, but in this article we focus on episode 219 to tell you how to watch it online, since it is already available.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: how to watch it legally online

The way to enjoy the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and each one that comes out week after week is through Crunchyroll. It is currently the largest portal for anime series and movies available internationally. It allows us to enjoy all the episodes for free without having to be subscribed. Of course, if we choose this modality we must see some advertising, so having a subscription will be the ideal way to see the content without any impediment.

We remember that becoming members costs about € 6.49 per month (we also have other annual subscription plans) and that each new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premieres on Sundays starting at 11:00 (CEST). We can enjoy them or any anime in the Crunchyroll app on PC, tablet, mobile or Xbox and PlayStation consoles.