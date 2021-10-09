Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 219; Date, Time And How To Watch Online

Boruto: The anime based on the son of the Seventh Hokage airs a new episode every week. We tell you how to see it official with subtitles in Spanish. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the hot anime. The sequel to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, based on the adventures of Boruto, Naruto’s son, after the events of Masashi Kishimoto’s original work, is gradually gaining whole numbers in his manga —available for free, legally and in Spanish in Manga Plus — as in his animated series, which little by little adapts the comic with enough fidelity. If you are interested in watching episode 219, we will tell you how to do it, when it opens and at what time.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: how to watch it legally online

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be seen completely legally through Crunchyroll, the largest portal for anime series and movies on the planet. With the exception of the last episode aired, all of them can be viewed for free —with advertising— without the need to be subscribed; but if we want to be up to date and see the episodes on their opening day, it is necessary to subscribe. Membership, after possible free trial periods, is priced at 6.49 euros per month. In return we can see hundreds of series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Naruto Shippuden, Black Clover, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen …