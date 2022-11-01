“BORN PINK” From BLACKPINK Past Sixth Week On Billboard 200

BLACKPINK’s latest album still holds a strong position on the Billboard charts!

Back in September, BLACKPINK made history when their second studio album “BORN PINK” debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart (weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the US), becoming the first female K-pop album. the artist has ever topped the main US album chart.

On November 1, Billboard announced that “BORN PINK” has successfully remained on the Billboard 200 for the sixth week in a row. For the week ending November 5, the album reached the 100th place in the charts.

In addition to the Billboard 200, “BORN PINK” also remained at number 23 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales chart and at number 27 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Meanwhile, the hit pre-release of BLACKPINK’s single “Pink Venom” spent its ninth week in the top 10 of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at 8th place, followed by the band’s last title track “Shut Down” at 15th place (in its ranking). sixth week).

Both songs also remained in both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US chart this week: “Shut Down” ranked 31st in the Global Excl ranking. The US chart and the 40th place in the Global 200, and “Pink Venom” took the 35th place in the Global Excl. the US chart and No. 53 in the Global 200.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!